ISTANBUL, ‌Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, fresh from a ‍meeting ‌with Russia's Vladimir Putin, said he hopes to discuss a ⁠Ukraine-Russia peace plan with ‌U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that "peace is not far away".

Erdogan met Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday, and they evaluated "comprehensive peace efforts" ⁠to end the war, a statement from Erdogan's office said on Friday, ​with Turkey reiterating its readiness to support ‌peace efforts.

"After this meeting ⁠with Putin, we hope to have the opportunity to discuss the peace plan with U.S. President Trump as ​well. Peace is not far away; we see that," Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from Turkmenistan.

Erdogan had told Putin on Friday that a limited ceasefire ​in ‍the war, focused on ​energy facilities and ports in particular, could be beneficial.

"The Black Sea should not be seen as a battleground. Such a situation would only harm Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan said in comments released by his office on Saturday.

"Everyone needs ⁠safe navigation in the Black Sea. This must be ensured."

Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports ​on Friday, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels including a ship carrying food supplies, Ukrainian officials and one ship owner said, days after Moscow threatened to cut ‌Ukraine off from the sea.

