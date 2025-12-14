Home > Headlines > Released Belarus prisoners have no regrets over their actions
Headlines

Released Belarus prisoners have no regrets over their actions

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 14, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 14 (Reuters) - ‌Two prominent Belarusian opposition leaders released by Belarusian authorities in a deal brokered by the U.S. ‍said on ‌Sunday they had no regrets over the actions that led to their incarceration.

Maria Kalesnikava, 43, was one ⁠of the leaders of mass protests in 2020 ‌accusing President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election for a sixth term. Lukashenko crushed the protests through mass police action.

Kalesnikava, quoted by Belarusian opposition news outlet Nasha Niva, was one of a group of released prisoners to address journalists at ⁠an undisclosed location in Ukraine a day after their release. A total of 123 prisoners were freed, with 114 taken to ​Ukraine and nine to Lithuania.

"No, I regret nothing. I believe that there ‌are times during which certain questions are raised, ⁠difficult questions and you have to make difficult choices," Nasha Niva quoted her as saying in the news conference.

"It was easy to make that difficult choice because I was and remain certain that ​I supported the right idea ... I am not alone. There are many of us."

Kalesnikava, a musician, said she would now devote time to music, art, theatre, travel and "communication with people I love and care deeply about".

Seized in 2020 and driven to the Ukrainian border, she tore up her passport to prevent being ​deported - and ‍was later jailed for 11 ​years on charges including conspiracy to seize power.

Viktar Babaryka, 62, a former banker who was jailed after trying to run against Lukashenko, also reaffirmed his principles.

"All my life, I have done what I believed to be right and necessary. In 2020, I did, we did, what we could. You can blame yourself only if you failed to complete something," Nasha Niva quoted him as saying. 

"So no regrets over what I did ... We ⁠did not lose. We won. We won no prizes but we turned out to be stronger."

Babaryka would not rule out a return to public life.

"If ​Belarus needs me, I will try to do something for Belarus," he told reporters. If it is my family that needs me, next year is my pension year."

Babaryka said his son Eduard was among those who remain political prisoners in Belarus. The Viasna rights group estimates that ‌group numbered 1,227 before Saturday's prisoner release.

The release was negotiated by John Coale, an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, with Minsk receiving an offer of relief from sanctions.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Paul Simao)

Related Posts
US security experts say Ukraine's abandonment of NATO goal will not alter peace talks
US security experts say Ukraine's abandonment of NATO goal will not alter peace talks
Russian air defence units destroy Moscow-bound drone, mayor says
Russian air defence units destroy Moscow-bound drone, mayor says
Father and son behind Bondi mass shooting, Australia police say
Father and son behind Bondi mass shooting, Australia police say
Ukraine, US peace talks in Berlin end, to resume Monday, Zelenskiy adviser says
Ukraine, US peace talks in Berlin end, to resume Monday, Zelenskiy adviser says
Jimmy Lai's supporters queue in Hong Kong overnight for verdict
Jimmy Lai's supporters queue in Hong Kong overnight for verdict
Hanukkah security ramped up around the world after Bondi shootings
Hanukkah security ramped up around the world after Bondi shootings
Britain's King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by shooting in Sydney
Britain's King Charles 'appalled and saddened' by shooting in Sydney
Thailand considers blocking fuel exports to Cambodia as border conflict escalates
Thailand considers blocking fuel exports to Cambodia as border conflict escalates
Israeli Supreme Court rules against government's dismissal of attorney general
Israeli Supreme Court rules against government's dismissal of attorney general
Hong Kong's last opposition party votes to disband under China pressure
Hong Kong's last opposition party votes to disband under China pressure
Bystander who tackled armed man at Bondi Beach shooting hailed as hero
Bystander who tackled armed man at Bondi Beach shooting hailed as hero
World reacts to deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach
World reacts to deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

German far-right lawmaker calls for US-German nationalist alliance at MAGA gala

German far-right lawmaker calls for US-German nationalist alliance at MAGA gala

Russian ban on Roblox gaming platform sparks rare protest

Russian ban on Roblox gaming platform sparks rare protest

Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire

Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire

German authorities arrest five men suspected of planning Christmas market attack

German authorities arrest five men suspected of planning Christmas market attack

Kremlin says NATO's Rutte is irresponsible to talk of war with Russia

Kremlin says NATO's Rutte is irresponsible to talk of war with Russia

Ukraine drops NATO goal as Trump envoy sees progress in peace talks

Ukraine drops NATO goal as Trump envoy sees progress in peace talks

Gunmen kill 11 at Australia's Bondi Beach Jewish holiday event

Gunmen kill 11 at Australia's Bondi Beach Jewish holiday event

Iran's foreign minister to visit Russia and Belarus, foreign ministry says

Iran's foreign minister to visit Russia and Belarus, foreign ministry says

Tunisian police clash with youths in Kairouan after man's death

Tunisian police clash with youths in Kairouan after man's death

UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets

UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets

Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin

Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin

Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal

Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal

View All Headlines Posts
;