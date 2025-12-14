Home > Headlines > Ukraine, US peace talks in Berlin end, to resume Monday, Zelenskiy adviser says
Ukraine, US peace talks in Berlin end, to resume Monday, Zelenskiy adviser says

Posted on December 14, 2025

Dec ‌14 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukrainian ‍and ‌U.S. officials on proposals for ⁠a ‌settlement of the war in Ukraine ended after more ⁠than five hours on Sunday and ​are set to resume ‌on Monday, ⁠a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

"They went on for ​more than five hours and ended for today with an agreement to ​resume ‍tomorrow morning," ​adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

Lytvyn said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would comment on ⁠the talks on Monday once they ​were completed. Officials, Lytvyn said, were considering the draft documents.

(Reporting by ‌Ron Popeski and Olena Harmash; Editing by Paul Simao)

