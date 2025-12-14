Ukraine, US peace talks in Berlin end, to resume Monday, Zelenskiy adviser says

Dec ‌14 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukrainian ‍and ‌U.S. officials on proposals for ⁠a ‌settlement of the war in Ukraine ended after more ⁠than five hours on Sunday and ​are set to resume ‌on Monday, ⁠a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

"They went on for ​more than five hours and ended for today with an agreement to ​resume ‍tomorrow morning," ​adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

Lytvyn said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would comment on ⁠the talks on Monday once they ​were completed. Officials, Lytvyn said, were considering the draft documents.

(Reporting by ‌Ron Popeski and Olena Harmash; Editing by Paul Simao)