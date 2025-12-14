Ukraine, US peace talks in Berlin end, to resume Monday, Zelenskiy adviser says
Posted on December 14, 2025
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials on proposals for a settlement of the war in Ukraine ended after more than five hours on Sunday and are set to resume on Monday, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.
"They went on for more than five hours and ended for today with an agreement to resume tomorrow morning," adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.
Lytvyn said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would comment on the talks on Monday once they were completed. Officials, Lytvyn said, were considering the draft documents.
