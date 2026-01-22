Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
US envoy Witkoff reports significant progress in Ukraine peace talks, with negotiations down to one last issue. Trump urges a resolution.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday said "a lot of progress" had been made in Ukraine peace talks and that negotiations were down to one last issue.
The United States has held talks with Russia, and separately with Kyiv and European leaders, on various different drafts of a plan for ending the war in Ukraine, but no deal has yet been reached despite Trump's repeated promises to clinch one.
"If both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," Witkoff told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"I think we've made a lot of progress", he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier told the Davos forum that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would be "stupid" if they failed to come together and get a deal done.
Witkoff said he was headed to Moscow later in the day. He spoke in an impromptu appearance a breakfast meeting on the future of Ukraine, with panelists including NATO Secretary Mark Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Rutte expressed confidence that Trump was committed to Ukrainian independence and sovereignty. "I have never doubted this," Rutte said.
"What we need is to keep our eyes on the ball of Ukraine. Let's not drop that ball", he added.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Richard Lough)
