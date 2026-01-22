Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Elon Musk will participate in a panel at Davos with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink on Thursday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. local time.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk will take part in a panel at Davos at 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Thursday with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, according to the schedule updated by the World Economic Forum.
No agenda was mentioned. The news was first reported by Business Insider.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
A panel discussion is a structured conversation on a specific topic among a group of experts in front of an audience. It often includes a moderator who guides the discussion and engages the audience with questions.
Tesla is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company founded by Elon Musk. It is known for producing electric cars, battery energy storage, and solar energy products.
The World Economic Forum is an international organization for public-private cooperation, best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where leaders from various sectors discuss global issues.
Explore more articles in the Finance category