Unnatural Products, Novartis sign licensing agreement for cardiovascular program
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Unnatural Products and Novartis sign a $1.7 billion licensing deal for cardiovascular therapies, focusing on macrocyclic peptides. Novartis will lead development.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Unnatural Products said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Novartis to develop macrocyclic peptide-based therapies for a cardiovascular program.
The California-based biotech company will receive up to $100 million in upfront payment and as much as $1.7 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. It will also be eligible for tiered royalties mid-single up to low double-digits on annual net sales.
The Swiss drugmaker will take the lead to oversee clinical development, manufacturing and global commercialization of any resulting drugs.
The company did not disclose the exact nature of the program.
Macrocyclic peptides are a class of therapeutic molecules shaped into a ring-like structure, which gives them advantages over traditional small-molecule drugs and larger biologics.
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Macrocyclic peptides are therapeutic molecules characterized by a ring-like structure, offering advantages over traditional small-molecule drugs and larger biologics in drug development.
Royalties are payments made to the owner of a right, such as intellectual property, for the ongoing use of that right, often calculated as a percentage of sales.
Development milestones are specific goals or achievements in a project that trigger payments or other benefits as outlined in a contract.
A financial milestone is a specific point in a financial plan or agreement that signifies a significant achievement, often tied to funding or revenue targets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category