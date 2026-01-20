Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
The UN Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session to discuss violence against Iranian protesters, with over 5,000 deaths reported.
By Olivia Le Poidevin and Emma Farge
GENEVA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Iran in the coming days, with proponents aiming to discuss "alarming violence" used against protesters, a document showed on Tuesday.
An Iranian official said authorities have verified at least 5,000 deaths in the protests which are the biggest demonstrations since 2022, prompting U.N. rights chief Volker Turk to condemn the violence.
"A special session is needed because of the importance and urgency of the situation, in particular due to credible reports of alarming violence, crackdowns on protesters and violations of international human rights law across the country," according to a letter written by Iceland's ambassador Einar Gunnarsson on behalf of a group of countries including Germany and Britain, and seen by Reuters.
Human Rights Watch has denounced mass unlawful killings and is asking for an existing U.N. probe, set up by the council in 2022 after the last wave of protests, to investigate the deaths and be given extra financing to do so.
Iran's diplomatic mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Diplomats said Iran had sent to missions pages of rebuttal against allegations of a crackdown, saying the clashes followed armed attacks on security forces.
(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin and Emma Farge in Geneva, editing by Linda Pasquini)
Violence against protesters refers to the use of physical force by authorities or individuals to suppress or intimidate those participating in demonstrations.
The U.N. rights chief is responsible for overseeing human rights issues globally, addressing violations, and advocating for the protection of human rights.
