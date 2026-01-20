Russia Warns Moldova That Unification with Romania Threatens Statehood

Russia's Opposition to Moldova's Unification Plans

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that plans floated by Moldova's president to hold a referendum on reunification with Romania would be destructive to Moldovan statehood.

Moldova's Political Landscape

President Maia Sandu said last week she would vote in favour of unification with neighbouring Romania if a referendum were to take place, to help protect Moldova's fragile democracy against Russian pressure. Romania is an EU and NATO member.

Russian Influence in Moldova

Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 2.4 million with a Romanian-speaking majority and a Russian-speaking minority.

Withdrawal from CIS

Moldova said on Monday it was proceeding with the necessary formalities to complete its withdrawal from the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)