Glencore posts lower earnings and returns $2 billion to shareholders
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Glencore reports a 6% drop in earnings and announces a $2 billion share buyback after failed takeover talks with Rio Tinto.
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Glencore, fresh from a failed takeover approach from bigger rival Rio Tinto, reported slightly lower earnings on Wednesday, and said it would return $2 billion to shareholders.
Talks to forge a $240 billion global mining giant were called off in February over differences on valuation and ownership.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 6% to $13.51 billion last year, from $14.36 billion in 2024, above analysts' consensus estimates of $13.3 billion.
