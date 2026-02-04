UK's Starmer says Mandelson 'repeatedly lied' about Epstein, regrets appointing him as ambassador
Keir Starmer regrets appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, prompting a police investigation.
LONDON, Feb 4 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he regretted appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, saying he 'repeatedly' lied and misrepresented his ties to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
British police on Tuesday launched an investigation into Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office, following claims that he leaked market-sensitive information to Epstein.
Starmer said the information provided when he was appointed would be released.
"I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation, so it will see for itself the extent to which time and time again Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process," Starmer told parliament.
Starmer added that he had agreed with King Charles that Mandelson should be removed from the formal body of advisers to the sovereign over his links to Epstein.
"I've agreed with His Majesty the King that Mandelson should be removed from the list of privy councillors on ground to be Brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute," Starmer told parliament.
