DSV eyes lower freight rates, but port pressures as Red Sea routes resume
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
DSV predicts lower freight rates as Red Sea routes resume, impacting port pressures. Maersk resumes transit, with DSV's Schenker integration by 2026.
By Louise Rasmussen
COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - DSV, the world's largest freight forwarder, said on Wednesday that a resumption of transit through the Red Sea should push freight rates down but could also add pressure on ports.
Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around Africa in late 2023 following attacks from Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea.
"That will free up some capacity obviously if you get the transit time reduced quite a bit," Chief Financial Officer Michael Ebbe told an investor call. He added that this would put pressure on freight rates.
"Though it remains to be seen if everybody of the carriers will start to reroute again, I think that will put some temporary pressure on some of the ports in Europe," Ebbe added.
Shipping group Maersk said on Tuesday it would resume some transit routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal this month under its shared services network with Hapag-Lloyd.
SCHENKER INTEGRATION SEEN FINALISED BY END 2026
DSV expects global air and sea freight volumes to increase around 2% to 3% this year, in line with or slightly lower than global GDP forecasts.
The company posted fourth-quarter operating profit before special items of 5.59 billion Danish crowns ($884.38 million), just below analysts' average estimate of 5.64 billion crowns in a company-provided poll.
It forecast a full-year operating profit before special items of 23 billion to 25.5 billion crowns and proposed a dividend for 2025 of 7 crowns per share.
DSV said it now expected to complete the integration of German rival DB Schenker by the end of this year. It had previously expected the integration to run until the end of 2028.
Shares in DSV were up 1.8% at 1133 GMT, reversing course after falling as much as 3.3% earlier.
($1 = 6.3208 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen. Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Mark Potter)
Freight rate is the charge levied by a carrier for the transportation of goods. It can vary based on distance, weight, and type of service.
The Red Sea route is a maritime passage that connects Europe and Asia, historically significant for trade and shipping.
DSV is a global transport and logistics company, recognized as one of the largest freight forwarders in the world.
A shipping company is a business that provides transportation services for goods via sea, air, or land.
