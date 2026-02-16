UK's SkinBioTherapeutics probes former CEO, issues fiscal 2026 profit warning
SkinBioTherapeutics is probing its former CEO for financial misrepresentation, leading to a fiscal 2026 profit warning.
Feb 16 (Reuters) - British skin-health company SkinBioTherapeutics said on Monday it was investigating its former CEO and believes he misrepresented material financial information to the board and auditors.
The company said the resulting restatement of accounts would mean fiscal 2026 results would be "significantly below" market expectations.
