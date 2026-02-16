Germany to extend border checks by six months, minister tells Bild
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Germany extends border checks by six months due to security concerns, impacting migration policy. Notification sent to European Commission.
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany will extend checks at its borders by a further six months beyond March 15 due to the ongoing security situation, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild newspaper in comments released on Monday.
The corresponding notification is currently being sent to the European Commission, the newspaper reported citing sources in the government.
"We are extending controls at the borders with our neighbouring countries - border controls are one element of our reorganisation of migration policy in Germany," Bild quoted Dobrindt as saying.
(Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)
Border control refers to the measures taken by a country to regulate the movement of people, goods, and vehicles across its borders.
Migration policy encompasses the laws and regulations that govern how a country manages the entry, stay, and exit of foreign nationals.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation and implementing decisions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category