Robert Walters Anticipates Slight Decline in 2026 Net Fee Income

2026 Financial Outlook for Robert Walters

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters on Thursday said it expects fiscal year 2026 net fee income to dip slightly below last year, driven by weak global hiring and subdued activity in Europe.

Current Hiring Trends

Global recruitment firms continue to face sluggish hiring, as companies delay new appointments and jobseekers hesitate to move amid economic uncertainty.

Company Performance Overview

"Whilst our capacity to execute our plans to the levels required is better than it was a year ago, the timing of any overall top line inflection clearly remains somewhat dependent on how recovery develops in global hiring markets," said CEO Toby Fowlston in a statement.

The company reported a 14% decline in fourth-quarter income from fees, similar to prior-year levels.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)