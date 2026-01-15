Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters on Thursday said it expects fiscal year 2026 net fee income to dip slightly below last year, driven by weak global hiring and subdued activity in Europe.
Global recruitment firms continue to face sluggish hiring, as companies delay new appointments and jobseekers hesitate to move amid economic uncertainty.
"Whilst our capacity to execute our plans to the levels required is better than it was a year ago, the timing of any overall top line inflection clearly remains somewhat dependent on how recovery develops in global hiring markets," said CEO Toby Fowlston in a statement.
The company reported a 14% decline in fourth-quarter income from fees, similar to prior-year levels.
(Reporting by Ankita Bora and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
Net fee income refers to the total revenue generated by a company from fees charged for services, minus any refunds or discounts. It is a key indicator of a company's financial performance.
Global hiring refers to the process of recruiting employees from various countries around the world. It involves navigating different labor markets, regulations, and cultural considerations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category