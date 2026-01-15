Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Thursday that recent rumours over a possible interest in buying a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were "speculative in nature and unjustified", though Italy's second-largest bank constantly assesses all M&A options.
Three people close to the matter said on Monday that UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel had discussed potentially buying the stake in Monte dei Paschi (MPS) held by Delfin, in contacts with the head of the Italian holding company.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)
