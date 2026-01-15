Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm said on Thursday it expects annual profit at the lower end of analyst expectations despite a rise in first-half sales, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment and cautious consumer spending.
Analysts were expecting profit before tax between 214 million pounds and 227 million pounds ($287.36 million-$304.82 million) for fiscal 2026, according to a company-compiled consensus.
($1 = 0.7447 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Annual profit refers to the total earnings of a company after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted from total revenue over a fiscal year.
