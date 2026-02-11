UK's LondonMetric eyes Picton Property for potential takeover
February 11, 2026
February 11, 2026
LondonMetric Property is considering a takeover of Picton Property, which is undergoing a formal sale process as part of its strategic review.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Picton Property Income said on Wednesday LondonMetric Property has expressed interest in the real estate investment trust, which is conducting a formal sale process as part of its ongoing strategic review.
