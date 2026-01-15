Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 - Asset manager Ashmore Group reported $2.6 billion net inflows and $1.2 billion in returns in the second quarter on Thursday, as investors piled into emerging markets assets amid rising risks in the U.S.
A shift in strategic focus toward emerging markets and alternative assets has helped wealth managers, even as the U.S. has grappled with volatility from President Donald Trump's trade policies over the past year.
Investors are "increasingly recognizing the superior investment returns available in emerging markets and the inherent risks of maintaining portfolios that have become heavily weighted to the U.S.," Ashmore said in a trading update.
Its assets under management jumped 8% sequentially to $52.5 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S, Rishab Shaju and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Explore more articles in the Finance category