Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

UK’s AO expects better Black Friday and raises profit outlook

Building with large green logo on facade.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) -British online consumer electricals retailer AO World is expecting sales from this year’s Black Friday promotional period to exceed last year’s, its finance chief said on Tuesday as the group raised its annual profit outlook.

Mark Higgins said Black Friday deals in the sector were now being offered through most of the month rather than just the day itself on Nov. 29.

“It is singularly the most important part of the year for us. I’m expecting a better Black Friday (period) this year than last year,” he told Reuters.

The chief financial officer said AO works in partnership with its suppliers on very long lead times to be able to offer deals like 200 pounds ($251) reductions on LG washing machines and 150 pounds off Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners.

Though official data published last week showed UK retail sales fell by much more than expected in October, Higgins said he was “cautiously optimistic” the electrical goods sector “will have an OK year in 2025”.

He was speaking after AO, which also sells fridge freezers, cookers, TVs, laptops and mobile phones, reported a 30% rise in first-half profit that reflected a return to double-digit revenue growth in its main business-to-consumer operation.

The group upgraded its guidance for 2024/25 adjusted profit before tax to between 39 million pounds and 44 million pounds ($48.9-$55.2 million) versus previous guidance of up to 41 million pounds and the 34.3 million pounds made in 2023/24.

First-half to Sept. 30 profit on the same basis was 17 million pounds on total revenue up 6% to 512 million pounds.

AO said tax raising measures in the new Labour government’s budget last month would likely mean an additional 8 million pounds of annual costs. Its shares were down 1.6%, paring year-on-year gains to 29.2%.

Last week, dozens of UK retailers, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, warned the budget would make both higher prices and job losses a certainty.

($1 = 0.7964 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Sarah Young and Mark Potter)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post