Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Why Students Are Choosing Study Abroad: A Global Shift in Education Trends

Globe with graduation cap on laptop keyboard.

Published : 2 days ago, on

International demand for education still continues to grow unabated, with several millions of students going to other countries to study every year in order to expand their horizons or to obtain an advantage in the job market. According to Monitor.Icef In 2021 alone, more than 4.3 million students went abroad for university-level higher education, while this figure is expected to increase manifold in the coming years. With destinations across the globe offering a host of academic, cultural, and career prospects, today’s student is packing his or her bags toward an education without borders.

The impact on the UK

The implications of the choices international students make to pursue education in countries other than the UK are great, especially for the UK higher education sector. Hepi says that the economic impact resulting from international students in the UK is enormous, reaching £41.9 billion in 2021/22, up 34% from 2018/19. International students support an average net benefit of £58 million per parliamentary constituency, approximately £560 per citizen of the UK.

While the UK higher education sector earns £11.8 billion annually from international student tuition, this represents 23% of total university income (House of Commons). Besides the direct financial contributions, international students also contribute to local economies, facilitate cultural exchange, and improve the UK’s standing globally.

The appeal of studying abroad

  • Access to quality education

One major catalyst for this growth in the number of students lies in the availability to access world-class universities with state-of-the-art research facilities. International education opens the door to studying innovative teaching methodologies and academic settings often not available within your own country.

According to research, there are clear academic benefits to studying abroad. Those students who study abroad tend to graduate on time or even earlier than the rest and have even higher results as presented in a UC Merced Study Abroad report. Moreover, areas of interest include countries that have invested more in research and innovations such as STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Beyond the academic benefits, studying abroad represents an even greater move toward cultural changes and exposure to different customs from foods to friendships built across continents. Students acquire cultural competencies and a global mindset-skill is increasingly important in today’s interconnected world.

Employers also benefit from such activities. According to one survey, ​SSA Education Abroad found that 80% of companies reported that intercultural skills advance business and 73% of the students who were studying abroad discussed their study abroad experiences in job interviews. Many stated that this is what made the difference in getting hired.

  • Enhanced Career Prospects

International education educates not only cultural consciousness but also employability. According to the report by UC Merced Study Abroad, 97% of study abroad alumni find jobs within 12 months after graduation, compared with 49% of those who do not study abroad. What is more, these graduates very often get as much as 25% higher starting salaries.

“Students are seeking to study abroad as they are seeking academic excellence, cultural immersion and to advance their careers. Students who graduate from Effat University in Sauid Arabia are not just academically prepared; they are truly industry-ready,” says Haifa Jamalallail, President of Effat University. With Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding job market, our graduates are exceptionally positioned to pursue successful careers both within the Kingdom and on a global scale.”

The Future of International Education

As global economies become more interconnected, studying abroad is no longer a luxury but a vital step for students seeking to thrive in an increasingly competitive job market. Governments and universities worldwide are investing heavily in attracting international students, creating dynamic opportunities for those eager to experience a global education.

Be it access to world-class academic institutions, the chance to develop cultural competence, or greater career prospects, studying abroad boasts advantages that are second to none.

To learn more about why students are choosing to study abroad, visit the blog available here.

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post