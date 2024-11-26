Published : , on

International demand for education still continues to grow unabated, with several millions of students going to other countries to study every year in order to expand their horizons or to obtain an advantage in the job market. According to Monitor.Icef In 2021 alone, more than 4.3 million students went abroad for university-level higher education, while this figure is expected to increase manifold in the coming years. With destinations across the globe offering a host of academic, cultural, and career prospects, today’s student is packing his or her bags toward an education without borders.

The impact on the UK

The implications of the choices international students make to pursue education in countries other than the UK are great, especially for the UK higher education sector. Hepi says that the economic impact resulting from international students in the UK is enormous, reaching £41.9 billion in 2021/22, up 34% from 2018/19. International students support an average net benefit of £58 million per parliamentary constituency, approximately £560 per citizen of the UK.

While the UK higher education sector earns £11.8 billion annually from international student tuition, this represents 23% of total university income (House of Commons). Besides the direct financial contributions, international students also contribute to local economies, facilitate cultural exchange, and improve the UK’s standing globally.

The appeal of studying abroad

Access to quality education

One major catalyst for this growth in the number of students lies in the availability to access world-class universities with state-of-the-art research facilities. International education opens the door to studying innovative teaching methodologies and academic settings often not available within your own country.

According to research, there are clear academic benefits to studying abroad. Those students who study abroad tend to graduate on time or even earlier than the rest and have even higher results as presented in a UC Merced Study Abroad report. Moreover, areas of interest include countries that have invested more in research and innovations such as STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Cultural and personal growth

Beyond the academic benefits, studying abroad represents an even greater move toward cultural changes and exposure to different customs from foods to friendships built across continents. Students acquire cultural competencies and a global mindset-skill is increasingly important in today’s interconnected world.

Employers also benefit from such activities. According to one survey, ​SSA Education Abroad found that 80% of companies reported that intercultural skills advance business and 73% of the students who were studying abroad discussed their study abroad experiences in job interviews. Many stated that this is what made the difference in getting hired.

Enhanced Career Prospects

International education educates not only cultural consciousness but also employability. According to the report by UC Merced Study Abroad, 97% of study abroad alumni find jobs within 12 months after graduation, compared with 49% of those who do not study abroad. What is more, these graduates very often get as much as 25% higher starting salaries.

“Students are seeking to study abroad as they are seeking academic excellence, cultural immersion and to advance their careers. Students who graduate from Effat University in Sauid Arabia are not just academically prepared; they are truly industry-ready,” says Haifa Jamalallail, President of Effat University. With Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding job market, our graduates are exceptionally positioned to pursue successful careers both within the Kingdom and on a global scale.”

The Future of International Education

As global economies become more interconnected, studying abroad is no longer a luxury but a vital step for students seeking to thrive in an increasingly competitive job market. Governments and universities worldwide are investing heavily in attracting international students, creating dynamic opportunities for those eager to experience a global education.

Be it access to world-class academic institutions, the chance to develop cultural competence, or greater career prospects, studying abroad boasts advantages that are second to none.

To learn more about why students are choosing to study abroad, visit the blog available here.