Swiss International University LLC acquires four leading academies in Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE from a well-established learning group.

With this acquisition, valued at $21.7 million, Swiss International University further commits to providing high-quality education in traditional, virtual, and international learning environments.

Among them is the International Academy in Zurich, which was founded in 2013 and can claim to be Switzerland’s first virtual institute. The institution obtained EFMD online certification in 2016, has accreditation from ASIC, a British government-permitted accrediting body and ECLBS Accreditation, a listed quality assurance body on CHEA USA and INQAAHE Europe. Its focus on virtual education resonates well with Swiss International University’s vision of blending technology with academic excellence.

The university in Luzern acquired the International Business Management School (ISBM Ltd). Founded in 2016, ISBM is allowed by the Luzern Board of Education and allowed to award its diplomas. Its 5-star QS Ranking places it in the elite 2% of higher education providers worldwide. This institution complements the university’s business education and management training activities.

The acquisition also includes the ISB Management Training Institute in Dubai, founded in 2022. This academy is permitted by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and offers government-approved diplomas up to Level 8, equivalent to a doctoral qualification. It is also a permitted provider of vocational education in the UAE, further diversifying the university’s global footprint.

Swiss International University LLC is an accredited member of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and built on the legacy of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek International Pedagogy Institute in the city of Osh, acquired during the current year. The emphasis on a university’s commitment to quality education allows for traditional classroom teaching and modern virtual-based learning techniques to prevail. Swiss International University expands its network of academies across the globe by opening wider access for students from diverse academic backgrounds that will help in the development of future leaders.

This acquisition further increases the university’s global presence but also enhances its academic status worldwide. Swiss International University, fusing innovation with tradition, is dedicated to shaping a brighter, more accessible future for learners across the globe. With this step, the university earns a pole position globally when it comes to putting on the map of global academic excellence.

