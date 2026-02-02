Ukraine Sees 40% Surge in Electricity Imports to Record High in January

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy Imports

KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's electricity imports jump by 40% in January 2026 versus December 2025 to a record 894 gigawatt hours amid constant Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, analyst ExPro said on Monday.

Overview of Electricity Imports

"This is the highest import figure for the period of full-scale war. Hungary continues to account for the largest share – 45%. Overall, supplies increased in all directions except Moldova," the consultancy said in a report.

Consequences of Energy Sector Attacks

In recent months, Russia has sharply increased the intensity and scale of its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, targeting power stations, energy distribution systems and gas sector facilities.

International Response and Agreements

Two consecutive attacks on the generating and thermal power facilities of the capital Kyiv left 6,000 apartment buildings without heating, and the power grid operator was forced to cut off electricity supplies to entire districts for dozens of hours.

It took workers several weeks to restore heat to most buildings, but more than 200 remain cold in the midst of unusually severe frosts that have swept across Ukraine.

Last week, following peace talks in Abu Dhabi and a request from US President Donald Trump, Moscow said it agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy targets until Sunday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)