Trump still aims for Greenland control, its Prime Minister Nielsen warns
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Greenland's PM warns of U.S. control ambitions despite Trump's non-military stance, highlighting ongoing strategic interests in the Arctic.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned on Monday that while U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out military force, Washington still fundamentally seeks to control the Arctic island.
The president intensified calls for U.S. control over Greenland at the beginning of the year, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China, which threatened to fracture the NATO alliance.
Trump has since backed away from threats of force and said he secured total U.S. access to Greenland in a NATO deal, though details remain unclear.
"The view upon Greenland and the population has not changed: Greenland is to be tied to the U.S. and governed from there," Nielsen said in a speech to parliament, speaking via a translator.
Nielsen said the U.S. continues seeking "paths to ownership and control over Greenland".
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
