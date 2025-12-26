Home > Headlines > Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 26, 2025

KYIV, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he planned to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump soon and that a lot could be decided before the New Year as Washington pushes diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy has said that sensitive issues, including any compromises on territory, should be discussed at the level of heads of state, and Kyiv has been seeking a face-to-face meeting with Trump.

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," he said on X following the latest round of talks between Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators.

Zelenskiy held talks on Thursday with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

He said that some documents, part of a wider framework aimed at ending the conflict and ensuring Ukraine's reconstruction, were "nearly ready" while others were "fully prepared".

Earlier this week, Zelenskiy unveiled a 20-point draft peace plan that he described as the main framework for ending the war.

While the plan outlined Ukraine receiving security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression, there was no compromise between Ukraine and the U.S. on the issues of territory, which Moscow is demanding Kyiv cede.

Control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant also remained the matter of further discussion.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Joe Bavier)

