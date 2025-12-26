Home > Headlines > Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Headlines

Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 26, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

KYIV, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian overnight drone attacks damaged Slovakia-, Palau- and Liberia-flagged vessels in ports in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Friday.

In recent weeks, Russia has escalated attacks on the southern Odesa region, and Ukrainian officials said Moscow aimed to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and sow chaos among civilians.

There were no casualties in Friday's strikes, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, but the attacks caused power cuts and damaged elevators and civilian warehouses in the Odesa region.

Separately, Kuleba added, drones damaged a locomotive and a freight car at the northwestern Kovel railway station, around 60 kilometres (37.28 miles) from Poland.

"Despite Russia's deliberate terror, Ukraine's logistics system continues to function," Kuleba said.

Russia did not comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Joe Bavier and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Related Posts
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says
Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says
Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body
Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body
Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message
Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message
Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72
Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72
UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast
UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast
Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks
Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service

Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas

Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas

Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities

Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza

China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies

China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies

UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan

UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan

Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says

Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says

Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks

Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks

Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

View All Headlines Posts