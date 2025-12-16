Headlines
Zelenskiy says Russia must be held responsible for 'crime of aggression'
Posted on December 16, 2025
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must be held responsible for the "crime of aggression".
Zelenskiy was speaking in The Hague ahead of a conference to establish an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, which will validate claims of war damages to be repaid by Russia.
