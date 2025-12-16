BBC says it will fight Trump lawsuit over edited speech
BBC says it will fight Trump lawsuit over edited speech
Posted on December 16, 2025
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's British Broadcasting Corporation said on Tuesday it will fight a lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
"As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings," a BBC spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
