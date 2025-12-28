Headlines
Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskiy meeting
Posted on December 28, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had "a good and very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida later in the day.
