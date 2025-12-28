Russian attack damages Kherson heating plant

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces struck an important heating plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, causing "significant damage" to the facility, state oil and gas firm Naftogaz said on Sunday.

Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and energy system to try to crush morale nearly four years into its full-scale invasion.

In a statement, Naftogaz said an employee was wounded in the latest Russian attack on the facility, which it said had provided heating to tens of thousands of homes in Kherson.

The city has been under intensifying Russian drone, missile and bomb strikes in recent months, making daily life increasingly dangerous.

Earlier, Ukraine's military said it struck the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region overnight.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)