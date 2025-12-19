KYIV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian peace negotiators will start a new round of talks on Friday with the U.S. team on proposals for ending the war with Russia, said the head of Kyiv's delegation, Rustem Umerov.

Umerov, who is in the United States for the talks, also said on the Telegram messaging app that Kyiv's European partners would be involved.

"We are constructively minded. We have already held preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are preparing for further discussions with the American side," Umerov said. "... Ukraine’s security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term."

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to bring an end to nearly four years of the war.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, held talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials earlier this week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine and the United States had agreed on several documents, including a 20-point peace framework, and security guarantees and a reconstruction plan for Ukraine. But he said that no aligned final proposals had been agreed, adding that the territorial issues remained unresolved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered no compromise on Friday on his terms for ending the war in Ukraine, saying the onus was on Ukraine and Europe to make the next move.

Witkoff and Kushner also plan to meet a Russian delegation in Miami this weekend, a White House official said.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)