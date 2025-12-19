Home > Headlines > Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry
Headlines

Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

ANKARA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday it had found a Russian-origin Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said initial assessments indicated the drone had been used for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes, adding that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

(Reporting by Ece ToksabayEditing by Gareth Jones)

Related Posts
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue
NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue
Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday
Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday
Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope
Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope
Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK
Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK
Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show
Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show
French court orders Shein to verify age for adult products, rejects government suspension request
French court orders Shein to verify age for adult products, rejects government suspension request
No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says
No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says
How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?
How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?
Cricket-England's Barmy Army earns praise for litter-picking
Cricket-England's Barmy Army earns praise for litter-picking
Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?
Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?
Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending
Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

Markets quietly welcome EU shift to joint borrowing for Ukraine loan

Markets quietly welcome EU shift to joint borrowing for Ukraine loan

Putin promises to look into case of jailed Frenchman Laurent Vinatier

Putin promises to look into case of jailed Frenchman Laurent Vinatier

Presses fall silent after mobs torch offices of Bangladesh's top newspapers

Presses fall silent after mobs torch offices of Bangladesh's top newspapers

Ukraine can advise Poland on drone defence, Zelenskiy says in Warsaw

Ukraine can advise Poland on drone defence, Zelenskiy says in Warsaw

French government calls for Christmas truce in farmer protests

French government calls for Christmas truce in farmer protests

Macron says Europe will need to engage with Putin if US peace talks fail

Macron says Europe will need to engage with Putin if US peace talks fail

ECB's Santos Pereira: inflation at target, rate moves to hinge on economy

ECB's Santos Pereira: inflation at target, rate moves to hinge on economy

Putin says Trump is right to sue BBC over speech edit

Putin says Trump is right to sue BBC over speech edit

Rogue texts, aliens and a marriage proposal - welcome to Vladimir Putin's phone-in

Rogue texts, aliens and a marriage proposal - welcome to Vladimir Putin's phone-in

Prince Harry and Meghan to revamp Archewell charitable arm

Prince Harry and Meghan to revamp Archewell charitable arm

Gaza no longer in famine after aid access improves, hunger monitor says

Gaza no longer in famine after aid access improves, hunger monitor says

View All Headlines Posts