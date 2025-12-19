Headlines
Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
ANKARA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday it had found a Russian-origin Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, the Interior Ministry said.
The ministry said initial assessments indicated the drone had been used for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes, adding that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
(Reporting by Ece ToksabayEditing by Gareth Jones)
