Russia's Dmitriev heading for US to meet Witkoff, Kushner, source says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian President's Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is heading to Miami for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a Russian source told Reuters.
"Three-way contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned," said the Russian source with the direct knowledge of the visit, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Diane Craft)
