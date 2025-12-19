Home > Headlines > Russia's Dmitriev heading for US to meet Witkoff, Kushner, source says
Russia's Dmitriev heading for US to meet Witkoff, Kushner, source says

Posted on December 19, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian President's Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is heading to Miami for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a Russian source told Reuters.

"Three-way contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned," said the Russian source with the direct knowledge of the visit, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Diane Craft)

