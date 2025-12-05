Home > Headlines > Australian lifesavers return to duty at Bondi Beach after massacre
Headlines

Australian lifesavers return to duty at Bondi Beach after massacre

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 20, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Around 1,000 surf lifesavers returned to duty at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Saturday, restarting regular patrols six days after two gunmen killed 15 people and wounded dozens more at a seaside celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The mass shooting, Australia's worst in nearly 30 years, is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community, while authorities have ramped up patrols and policing across the country to prevent further violence.

The Bondi Beach volunteer and professional surf lifesavers, in their distinctive red and yellow uniforms, lined the sand on Saturday morning for two minutes of silence to honour the shooting victims, a Surf Life Saving Australia spokesperson said.

Peter Agnew, the group's president, said in televised remarks that the tribute was "out of respect to the Jewish community and also to support each other this morning".

On Friday, Australia's Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach for prayers, while hundreds of swimmers and surfers formed a huge circle in the waters off the famed beach to honour victims.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday joined an event at the Great Synagogue in Sydney, writing on social media platform X: "All Australians stand together against antisemitism and hatred."

Albanese, under pressure from critics who say his centre-left government has not done enough to curb a surge in antisemitism since the start of the Gaza war, has said the government would strengthen hate laws in the wake of the massacre.

Both the federal government and the state government of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, have pledged a raft of reforms, including tightening gun control laws.

Alleged gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

His 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, who was also shot by police and emerged from a coma on Tuesday afternoon, has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism, according to police. They believe the pair was inspired by militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Related Posts
US carries out large-scale retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria
US carries out large-scale retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria
Russia's Dmitriev heading for US to meet Witkoff, Kushner, source says
Russia's Dmitriev heading for US to meet Witkoff, Kushner, source says
IMF welcomes EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, more work to be done
IMF welcomes EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, more work to be done
Israeli attack on school shelter in Gaza City kills 5 Palestinians, hospital chief says
Israeli attack on school shelter in Gaza City kills 5 Palestinians, hospital chief says
Russian missiles attack port near Ukraine's Odesa, kill seven, officials say
Russian missiles attack port near Ukraine's Odesa, kill seven, officials say
Rubio says new governance bodies for Gaza will be in place soon, followed by international force
Rubio says new governance bodies for Gaza will be in place soon, followed by international force
Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $139 billion
Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $139 billion
US intelligence indicates Putin's war aims in Ukraine are unchanged
US intelligence indicates Putin's war aims in Ukraine are unchanged
Bondi attack suspects kept to themselves during Philippines stay, hotel staffer recalls
Bondi attack suspects kept to themselves during Philippines stay, hotel staffer recalls
UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela

Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela

French government to appeal court ruling on Shein

French government to appeal court ruling on Shein

Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain

Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain

Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit

Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit

German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online

German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online

Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go

Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go

UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note

UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note

Ukraine starts new round of talks with US, Kyiv negotiator says

Ukraine starts new round of talks with US, Kyiv negotiator says

Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry

Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry

Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday

Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday

View All Headlines Posts