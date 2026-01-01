MOSCOW, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, as well as an energy storage facility in the oil-rich Volga river region of Tatarstan, Russian authorities and Ukraine's military said on Thursday.

Debris from a drone had hit the Ilskiy oil refinery in Krasnodar, causing no casualties but igniting a fire that was later extinguished, local authorities said.

In Tatarstan, Russian media cited the local governor's press service as saying that an energy storage facility in the city of Almetyevsk had been hit, causing a blaze that was later put out.

Almetyevsk is located around 1,400 km (869 miles) from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement it had struck both facilities. Kyiv has been intensifying strikes against Russian energy infrastructure in recent months, aiming to cut off Moscow's sources of financing for its military campaign in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)