Swiss police believe around 40 died at Swiss bar explosion, Italy says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 1, 2026
ROME, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Swiss police believe around 40 people died and 100 were injured in a fire during a New Year's Eve party in the resort town of Crans-Montana, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
It added that the blaze was not thought to have been caused by arson. The victims could not be immediately identified because of the severity of their burns, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Crispian BalmerEditing by Gareth Jones)
