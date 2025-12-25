Home > Headlines > Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks
Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Reuters

Posted on December 25, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia sees slow but steady progress in peace talks with the United States on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In the negotiation process on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, I mean in the negotiation process with the United States, there is slow but steady progress," she said.

Zakharova added that Western European powers were trying to torpedo the progress and suggested that the United States counter such moves.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 
Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy
Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service
Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says
Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea
Kremlin says Putin wished Trump a Merry Christmas
Ukraine fires Storm Shadows, drones to hit Russia's oil, gas facilities
In first Christmas sermon, Pope Leo decries conditions for Palestinians in Gaza
China social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan
Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says
Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks

Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake

Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says

Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice

France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte

UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans

Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027

Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes

Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability

Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports

French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others

