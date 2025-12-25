Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 25, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia sees slow but steady progress in peace talks with the United States on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"In the negotiation process on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, I mean in the negotiation process with the United States, there is slow but steady progress," she said.
Zakharova added that Western European powers were trying to torpedo the progress and suggested that the United States counter such moves.
