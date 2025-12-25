UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast
LONDON, Dec 25 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they were searching for two men missing in the water off a coastal town in southwest England after emergency services were called to the beach.
Several people were rescued and checked by paramedics, with some taken to hospital as a precaution, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Authorities urged the public to stay out of the water due to severe weather warnings.
Swimming on Christmas Day is a tradition in parts of Britain and elsewhere in Europe, including the German city of Berlin.
