Russia has equipped a brigade with new Oreshnik missiles, TASS quotes top general as saying
Russia has equipped a brigade with new Oreshnik missiles, TASS quotes top general as saying
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia has this year formed a military brigade equipped with its new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, TASS news agency quoted the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, as telling a briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.
Russia fired the Oreshnik at Ukraine for the first time in November 2024. President Vladimir Putin has boasted that it is impossible to intercept and has destructive power comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead.
Some Western experts have said those claims are exaggerated.