Kremlin says NATO's Rutte is irresponsible to talk of war with Russia

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 14, 2025

MOSCOW, ‌Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on ‍Sunday ‌that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remarks ⁠about preparing for ‌war with Russia were irresponsible and showed that he did not really understand the devastation ⁠wrought by World War Two.

Rutte, in a speech ​in Berlin on Thursday, said that ‌NATO should be "prepared ⁠for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured" and asserted that "we ​are Russia's next target."

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed claims by NATO and some European leaders that it plans to ​attack ‍a NATO member ​as "nonsense" used by European leaders to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

"This seems like a statement by a representative of a generation that has managed to forget what World ⁠War Two was actually like," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ​state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"They have no understanding, and unfortunately, Mr. Rutte, making such irresponsible statements, simply ‌does not understand what he is talking about."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

