Ukraine's Zelenskiy ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks

By Friederike Heine, Matthias ‌Williams and Olena Harmash

BERLIN/KYIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has relinquished its ambition of joining the NATO military alliance in exchange for Western security guarantees as a compromise to ‍end the war ‌with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ahead of talks with U.S. envoys in Berlin.

The move marks a major shift for Ukraine, which has fought to join NATO as ⁠a safeguard against Russian attacks and has such an aspiration included in its constitution. ‌It also meets one of Russia's war aims, although Kyiv has so far held firm against ceding territory to Moscow.

Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the U.S., and European and other partners' security guarantees instead of NATO membership was a compromise on Ukraine's side.

"From the very beginning, Ukraine's desire was to join NATO, these are real security guarantees. Some partners from the US and Europe did not support this direction," ⁠he said in answer to questions from reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

"Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the US, and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as ​other countries — Canada, Japan — are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion," Zelenskiy said.

"And it is already a ‌compromise from our part," he said, adding that the security guarantees should be ⁠legally binding

Zelenskiy had earlier called for a "dignified" peace and guarantees that Russia would not attack Ukraine again as he prepared to meet U.S. envoys and European allies in Berlin to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to sign a peace deal that initially backed Moscow's demands, Zelenskiy accused Russia ​of dragging out the war through deadly bombings of cities and Ukraine's power and water supplies.

Although the exact make-up of the meetings on Sunday and Monday have not been made public, a U.S. official said Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were travelling to Germany for talks involving Ukrainians and Europeans.

The choice to send Witkoff, who has led negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a U.S. peace proposal, appeared to be a signal that Washington saw a chance of progress nearly four years after Russia's 2022 invasion.

Zelenskiy ​said Ukraine, the ‍Europeans and U.S. are looking at a 20-point plan ​and that at the end of this there is a ceasefire. He said Kyiv has no direct talks with Russia.

Zelenskiy said a ceasefire along the current front lines would be a fair option. Russia has demanded Kyiv withdraw its troops from parts of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions that Ukraine still holds.

"Ukraine needs peace on dignified terms, and we are ready to work as constructively as possible. The coming days will be filled with diplomacy. It is critically important that it delivers results," Zelenskiy said earlier on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is hosting Zelenskiy and European leaders for a summit in the German capital on Monday, the latest in a series of public shows of support for the Ukrainian leader from allies across ⁠Europe.

'CRITICAL MOMENT'

Britain, France and Germany have been working to refine the U.S. proposals, which, in a draft disclosed last month, called for Kyiv to cede more territory, abandon its ambition to join NATO and accept limits on its armed forces.

European allies have described ​this as a "critical moment" that could shape Ukraine's future, and sought to shore up Kyiv's finances by leveraging frozen Russian central bank assets to fund Kyiv's military and civilian budget.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Witkoff and Kushner at a meeting earlier in December that the Kremlin praised as "constructive", although no major breakthroughs were reached.

Zelenskiy said hundreds of thousands were still without power after Russian strikes on energy, heating and water supplies across swathes of Ukraine, posting pictures of burning and destroyed ‌buildings.

"Russia is dragging out the war and seeks to inflict as much harm as possible on our people," he said.

"In total, the Russians launched more than 1,500 attack drones, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week," he added.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Matthias Williams, Olena Harmash; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Alexander Smith)