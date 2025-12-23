Home > Headlines > Explosions heard in southern Moscow at site of general's killing, Russia's Telegram channels say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

December 23, 2025

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Several explosions were heard in southern Moscow on Wednesday at the site where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday, Baza and SHOT Telegram channels reported.

According to witnesses a car detonated, Baza and SHOT, which have sources in Russia's law enforcement agencies, reported.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no official confirmation from Russian authorities about the incident.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Chris Reese)

