Home > Headlines > Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Headlines

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Louis Bacon has won his long-running defamation lawsuit alleging that former fashion mogul and convicted sex offender Peter Nygard spread lies about him during a public spat over their adjacent properties in the Bahamas. 

Justice Richard Latin in Manhattan said in an order on Monday that Nygard had admitted he had no evidence to back up his claims against Bacon, including that he was a murderer, narcotics trafficker and white supremacist. Bacon said in his lawsuit that Nygard's claims were "brazen lies." 

Nygard's lawyer, Peter Sverd, said in a statement on Tuesday that Nygard will continue to fight the case and expects to appeal. 

Lawyers for Bacon, the founder of Moore Capital Management LP, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on Tuesday. 

Nygard, the founder of Nygard International, who was once one of Canada’s richest men, is serving an 11-year prison sentence in Canada for sexual assault. 

Bacon and Nygard were neighbors in an exclusive gated community in the Bahamas and became embroiled in a bitter dispute over Nygard’s efforts to expand his property, which Bacon opposed. 

In his lawsuit filed in 2015, Bacon accused Nygard of orchestrating an obsessive and malicious smear campaign to falsely link Bacon to arson, bribery, drug smuggling, the Ku Klux Klan and murder.

Nygard was found guilty by a Toronto jury on four counts of sexual assault in 2023. He was acquitted of a fifth count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. Nygard has denied the allegations against him. 

(Reporting by Jack Queen in New YorkEditing by Rod Nickel and Noeleen Walder)

Related Posts
Explosions heard in southern Moscow at site of general's killing, Russia's Telegram channels say
Explosions heard in southern Moscow at site of general's killing, Russia's Telegram channels say
US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship
US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship
Pope Leo 'disappointed' in Illinois governor over assisted dying law
Pope Leo 'disappointed' in Illinois governor over assisted dying law
Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire
Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire
Biathlon-Norwegian athlete Bakken dies at 27
Biathlon-Norwegian athlete Bakken dies at 27
Ukrainian troops withdraw from eastern town of Siversk
Ukrainian troops withdraw from eastern town of Siversk
UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences
UK police say comedian Russell Brand charged with two more sex offences
Louvre museum installs security bars on balcony used in October's heist
Louvre museum installs security bars on balcony used in October's heist
UK police drop probe into Bob Vylan comments about Israeli military
UK police drop probe into Bob Vylan comments about Israeli military
Citing better cooperation, Montenegro lifts visas for Turkish citizens
Citing better cooperation, Montenegro lifts visas for Turkish citizens
CSG will supply trucks to Slovak army under framework deal worth up to $1.2 billion
CSG will supply trucks to Slovak army under framework deal worth up to $1.2 billion
EU plans stricter controls on plastic imports to help struggling recyclers
EU plans stricter controls on plastic imports to help struggling recyclers

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Lebanon denies any army link to Hezbollah after Israeli strike

Lebanon denies any army link to Hezbollah after Israeli strike

Biathlon-Norway's Botn turns to Bjoerndalen for help dealing with 'ugly' medical condition

Biathlon-Norway's Botn turns to Bjoerndalen for help dealing with 'ugly' medical condition

Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem

Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem

Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow

Two men found guilty of UK plot to kill hundreds of Jews as IS fears grow

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

Factbox-Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap lucrative market as competition heats up

Syria ministers meet Putin to discuss defence, economic cooperation, SANA says

Syria ministers meet Putin to discuss defence, economic cooperation, SANA says

Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration

Germany deports criminal to Syria as pressure mounts on migration

Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal

Campari's top shareholder regains seized shares after tax deal

Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one

Israeli defence minister says no plan to resettle Gaza after hinting at one

Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension

Two CMA CGM vessels navigate the Suez Canal in sign of easing tension

Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says

Jared Kushner's withdrawal from Serbia will hurt investment, official says

EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs

EU broadens industry compensation for emissions regulation costs

View All Headlines Posts