Ukrainian drones hit oil and gas facilities in Russia, SBU official says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 25, 2025
Ukrainian long-range drones hit oil product tanks in the Russian port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg, an official at the SBU security service told Reuters on Thursday.
"The SBU continues to target facilities in the Russian oil and gas sector systematically. Each of these strikes hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign currency revenues, and complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army," the official said.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
