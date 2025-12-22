Headlines
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow, investigators say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 22, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Russian general was killed in a car bomb in Moscow on Monday, Russia's investigative committee said.
Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff's army operational training directorate, was killed, the committee said.
The committee said that one of the versions being investigated is that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special services.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
