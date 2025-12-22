Home > Headlines > Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES
Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday that it will outline strategies to accelerate commercialisation of AI robotics at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show where its unit Boston Dynamics will debut its next-generation Atlas humanoid robots.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies)

