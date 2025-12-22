Headlines
Hyundai's Boston Dynamics to debut new Atlas humanoid robots at CES
Posted on December 22, 2025
SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday that it will outline strategies to accelerate commercialisation of AI robotics at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show where its unit Boston Dynamics will debut its next-generation Atlas humanoid robots.
