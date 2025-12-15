Home > Headlines > Vast majority of Ukrainians reject major peace concessions, poll finds
Headlines

Vast majority of Ukrainians reject major peace concessions, poll finds

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Dan ‌Peleschuk

KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Three-quarters of Ukrainians reject major concessions in any peace deal, a Kyiv pollster said ‍on Monday, ‌highlighting the challenge facing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he negotiates under White House pressure to end the ⁠war with Russia.

Ukraine has sought to push back on ‌an original U.S.-backed plan it and its European allies saw as favourable to Moscow, which is demanding that Kyiv give up its entire eastern Donbas region and significantly restrict its military capabilities.

The poll, by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, found that ⁠72% of Ukrainians were prepared for a deal that froze the current front line and contained some compromises.

However, 75% believed a Russia-friendly plan ​that included Ukraine ceding territory or capping the size of its army ‌without receiving clear security guarantees was "completely unacceptable".

The survey ⁠was conducted between late November and mid-December, and included 547 respondents across Ukrainian-controlled territory.

UKRAINIANS SCEPTICAL OF U.S. SUPPORT

KIIS executive director Anton Hrushetskyi said public opinion on the matter had remained stable in recent months amid ​mounting U.S. pressure.

Sixty-three percent of Ukrainians were ready to continue fighting, and just 9% believed the war would end by early 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed Ukraine to quickly secure peace in the nearly four-year-old war, as Russia's bigger and better-armed military grinds forward on the battlefield.

Kyiv and its European allies are seeking ​security guarantees ‍from Washington as part of any ​deal, with Zelenskiy saying on Sunday that Ukraine would drop its NATO ambitions in exchange.

However, just 21% of Ukrainians trust Washington - down from 41% last December. Trust in NATO also fell to 34% from 43% over the same period.

"If security guarantees are not unambiguous and binding... Ukrainians will not trust them, and this will affect the general readiness to approve the corresponding peace plan," wrote Hrushetskyi.

NO APPETITE FOR ELECTION

Trump has also renewed his call for ⁠an election in Ukraine, which is prohibited under martial law.

Zelenskiy, whose first term expired last year, signalled this month he would be open to a new vote ​if the U.S. could take the lead in ensuring security.

Yet only 9% of Ukrainians wanted an election before fighting ends, the KIIS poll found.

Trust in Zelenskiy likely dipped following a major corruption scandal last month, but it is now back up at 61% after the dismissal of his top ‌aide and new U.S. pressure, said Hrushetskyi.

"Therefore, the insistence on elections in Ukraine is critically perceived by the public and is regarded as an attempt to weaken the country," he said.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Related Posts
France seeks to delay Mercosur trade deal vote amid farmer protests
France seeks to delay Mercosur trade deal vote amid farmer protests
EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says
EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil
Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings
Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings
Italy's Juventus: a history of triumphs, tragedy and scandal
Italy's Juventus: a history of triumphs, tragedy and scandal
EU hands $84.5 million cartel fine to makers of car starter batteries
EU hands $84.5 million cartel fine to makers of car starter batteries
"It was dead people everywhere": Inside Australia's Hanukkah massacre
"It was dead people everywhere": Inside Australia's Hanukkah massacre
US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows
US demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows
U.S. demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows
U.S. demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows
Explainer-Europe's carmakers look to overturn 2035 combustion engine ban
Explainer-Europe's carmakers look to overturn 2035 combustion engine ban
UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son
UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son
Slovak woman killed in Bondi Beach mass shooting, president says
Slovak woman killed in Bondi Beach mass shooting, president says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

Thousands of Romanians protest against judicial abuses

Thousands of Romanians protest against judicial abuses

Greece arrests five over cocaine trafficking on ship from Venezuela to Europe

Greece arrests five over cocaine trafficking on ship from Venezuela to Europe

Italy crafts lab-grown snacks with fruit residues, plant cells and a 3D printer

Italy crafts lab-grown snacks with fruit residues, plant cells and a 3D printer

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

Sanofi shares fall on twin trouble for experimental multiple scleroris drug

Sanofi shares fall on twin trouble for experimental multiple scleroris drug

Ukraine peace talks stretch into second day at start of pivotal week for Europe

Ukraine peace talks stretch into second day at start of pivotal week for Europe

Paris Louvre museum to stay closed all Monday due to strike, union representatives to BFM TV

Paris Louvre museum to stay closed all Monday due to strike, union representatives to BFM TV

German economy recorded robust start to fourth quarter, says ministry

German economy recorded robust start to fourth quarter, says ministry

Anti-Kremlin punk band 'Pussy Riot' designated an extremist group by Russian court

Anti-Kremlin punk band 'Pussy Riot' designated an extremist group by Russian court

Iranian Nobel laureate hospitalised twice after 'violent arrest', say family

Iranian Nobel laureate hospitalised twice after 'violent arrest', say family

German regulator orders oversight, limits on online bank N26

German regulator orders oversight, limits on online bank N26

View All Headlines Posts
;