EU Commission expects to sign Mercosur agreement by end of year, spokesman says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission still expects to sign the Mercosur trade deal by the end of the year, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.
"The deal is a question of utmost importance for our European Union, economically, diplomatically, geopolitically, but also in terms of our accountability of the global stage," spokesman Olof Gill told reporters.
France on Sunday urged the European Union and Mercosur countries to postpone their planned December meeting, saying conditions are not yet in place for the signing of the EU-Mercosur trade deal.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Bart Meijer)
