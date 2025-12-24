Home > Headlines > Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks
Headlines

Odesa zoo saves birds from oil spill following Russian attacks

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 24, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By Iryna Nazarchuk

ODESA, Ukraine, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A volunteer lifts a lifeless bird from a windswept beach in Odesa, the Black Sea port city where an oil spill — blamed by Ukrainian officials on Russian strikes — has left wildlife struggling to survive.

Odesa has been a prime Russian target since Moscow's troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but the attacks have been more intense in recent weeks and wildlife are among the victims.

Russia has not commented on the spill, but has previously denied targeting civilian infrastructure.

Odesa zoo is determined to rescue birds that survive being coated with oil.

"Birds lose the ability to move because their feathers become coated. They can neither take off nor swim," zoo director Ihor Biliakov said outside a rescue point for rehabilitating the birds.

"They lose mobility and freeze very quickly, because it's cold now."

Dozens of birds fell victim to a spill which Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said was caused by Russian strikes last week that damaged sunflower oil storage tanks in Pivdennyi port.

The birds squawk indignantly as volunteers scrub them clean of oil from bill to toe.

Biliakov said the worst affected were two elegant species -- the great crested grebe and the horned grebe.

"The great crested grebe are waterfowl that are especially vulnerable to this kind of contamination, such as oil," he said.

Emergency crews installed floating barriers and deployed specialised vessels to contain the spill, while the port’s channel was temporarily closed, its administration said.

Authorities said the oil is organic and will biodegrade, but monitoring and clean-up efforts continue to prevent further spread.

(Reporting by Iryna Nazarchuk, Writing by Ron Popeski, Editing by Howard Goller)

Related Posts
UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan
UK, Canada, Germany and others condemn Israel's West Bank settlement plan
Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says
Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says
Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God
Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God
Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake
Serbia's NIS gets US approval to negotiate sale of Russian stake
Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says
Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says
Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice
Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others

French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others

EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals

EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals

Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US

Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US

Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says

Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians

How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Russian air defence downs 16 Moscow-bound Ukrainian drones, mayor says

Russian air defence downs 16 Moscow-bound Ukrainian drones, mayor says

View All Headlines Posts