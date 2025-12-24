Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says
Russia's Putin sent a message to North Korea's Kim to celebrate New Year's Day, KCNA says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 24, 2025
SEOUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message on December 18 to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to celebrate New Year's Day, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
The year 2025 had a "special meaning" for the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang, Putin said in the message to Kim, according to KCNA.
The message said "heroic" participation of North Korean soldiers in the war in Russia's western Kursk region "clearly proved the invincible friendship" between the two countries, according to KCNA.