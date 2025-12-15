Home > Headlines > EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says
Headlines

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 15, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European ‍Union ‌is expected to agree on broadening ⁠its sanctions ‌on Belarus' regime to include hybrid activity against the bloc, ⁠Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said ​on Monday.

Lithuania last week declared ‌a state ⁠of emergency and asked parliament to authorise military support for ​police and border guards after a wave of smuggler balloons from Belarus repeatedly disrupted ​air ‍traffic in ​recent months.

"I'm really looking forward into expanding the sanctions regime on on Belarus if those hybrid activities continue against ⁠us," Budrys said before a meeting of ​foreign affairs ministers from EU countries in Brussels.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Lili ‌Bayer, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Bart Meijer)

Related Posts
Analysis-Australia PM Albanese faces Israel pressure after Bondi Beach attack
Analysis-Australia PM Albanese faces Israel pressure after Bondi Beach attack
Russia's central bank seeks $230 billion in damages from Belgium's Euroclear, Moscow court says
Russia's central bank seeks $230 billion in damages from Belgium's Euroclear, Moscow court says
EU yields to pressure from automakers as it rethinks 2035 combustion car ban
EU yields to pressure from automakers as it rethinks 2035 combustion car ban
Cricket-England bring in Tongue for Atkinson for third Ashes test
Cricket-England bring in Tongue for Atkinson for third Ashes test
Analysis-Wild currency swings put emerging markets in the spotlight
Analysis-Wild currency swings put emerging markets in the spotlight
Ex-South Korea President Yoon tried to provoke Pyongyang into armed aggression, prosecutor says
Ex-South Korea President Yoon tried to provoke Pyongyang into armed aggression, prosecutor says
UK MI6 spy chief warns of 'aggressive' Russia threat in first speech
UK MI6 spy chief warns of 'aggressive' Russia threat in first speech
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says
US security experts say Ukraine's abandonment of NATO goal will not alter peace talks
US security experts say Ukraine's abandonment of NATO goal will not alter peace talks
Russia says it destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, some Moscow airports disrupted
Russia says it destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, some Moscow airports disrupted
Australia plans tougher gun laws after father and son kill 15 at Bondi Beach
Australia plans tougher gun laws after father and son kill 15 at Bondi Beach
Released Belarus prisoners have no regrets over their actions
Released Belarus prisoners have no regrets over their actions
;